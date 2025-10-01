Welcome to the community
In all things, Charity
In good things, Unity
In all things, Charity
In good things, Unity
Meeting will be at Marie Callender's
1560 Albatross Rd., City of Industry, CA 91745
If you are interested in joining us,
please contact Laura at (626) 261-0725
Join us as we celebrate March Blessings with a delicious lunch, festive Irish music,
and fun fellowship with friends.
March 5th 11:00 AM
Marie Callender’s, City of Industry
We'll also be collecting donations for our Military Food Drive
Thank you for helping us live our motto
~ In all things, charity; in good things, unity.
We hope to see you there!
We meet on the 1st Thursday of every Month
at 11:00 am
October - June
Since 1914, the Hacienda Heights Woman’s Club has come together to create positive, lasting change in our community . We are always looking for new members. Please come join us at any of our Monthly General Meetings.
We couldn't accomplish our goals without the help of members like you. Together, we make our community better.
Our club is here for you. We work hard to be a resource for our community.
Have ideas about how we could do that better?
P.O. Box 5565, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
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